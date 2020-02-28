Sharp rise in diabetes-related amputations across Shropshire

There were 387 diabetes-related lower limb amputations across the county from April 2015 to March 2018, compared to 232 between April 2011 and March 2014, according to analysis from charity Diabetes UK.

It accounted for a rise of 66.8 per cent, much higher than the 18.3 per cent rise across England for the same time period.

It comes as it recently emerged that the number of people diagnosed with diabetes across the county had risen by more than 1,200 from 2017/18 to 2018/19.

Across the Midlands there has been a significant rise in minor lower limb amputations, defined as below the ankle, and there was a more gradual increase in the number of major lower limb amputations defined as below the knee.

Diabetes is the most common cause of lower limb amputations in the UK.

People with type one and two diabetes are at increased risk of developing problems in their feet because high blood sugar levels can damage blood vessels, affecting how blood flows to the feet and legs.

Unhealed ulcers and foot infections are the leading cause of diabetes related amputations.

Diabetes UK says this persisting rise in diabetes related amputations is partly due to the fact that one in six hospitals still do not have multidisciplinary specialist foot care teams (MDFT), often consisting of podiatrists, physicians and nurses.

The charity says the longer the delay before being seen by an MDFT, the more likely it will be that foot ulcers become severe and slow to heal, increasing the risk of amputation.

It is urging NHS England to deliver on its commitment made in the NHS Long-Term Plan to ensure the investment promised for developing diabetes foot care, is targeted so that all hospitals can provide access to a MDFT.

Peter Shorrick, Midlands and East regional head at Diabetes UK, said: “Ensuring that multidisciplinary specialist foot care teams are in every single hospital across the country will not only significantly improve outcomes for people with diabetes, it will also cut down on long-term costs to the NHS.

“The differences in the standard of treatment between areas is unacceptable. An amputation, regardless of whether it’s defined as minor or major, is devastating and life-changing. A ‘minor’ amputation can still involve losing a whole foot. Especially as many diabetes amputations are avoidable through better quality care – we have to do better.

“To stop this upward trend in the number of amputations, we are urging NHS England to stay true their commitments and ensure people with diabetes have access to the specialist care and support they need.”

Foot ulcers and amputations are hugely costly for the NHS, with at least £1 in every £140 of NHS spending going towards foot care for people with diabetes.

Someone living with diabetes is 20 times more likely to experience an amputation than someone without the condition.

The charity says it is also vital that all people living with diabetes know how to look after their feet, and check them regularly to look out for the signs of foot problems.

For more information on foot care for people with diabetes, visit diabetes.org.uk/be-in-the-know-check-your-feet