Shropshire hospital staff earn long service awards

Each recipient of one of the awards has dedicated 30 years or more of service – either at The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital, or elsewhere in the National Health Service.

To thank the staff for their commitment, chairman Frank Collins and chief executive Mark Brandreth presented them with certificates and vouchers.

Between them, the staff members recognised at this year’s awards have devoted a total of 950 years of service to the NHS.

Mr Brandreth said: “It’s really incredible to have 950 years of wisdom in one room – that’s a really special thing to be able to say.

“On behalf of the trust and the whole NHS, I’d like to thank each and every one of these members of staff for their dedication over the years to care for patients.”

These NHS staff members started their careers back in 1990 when Madonna released ‘Vogue’ which spent four weeks at No 1 in the UK charts and Margaret Thatcher resigned as leader of the Conservative Party and Prime Minister.

Tim Berners-Lee also published his formal proposal for the world wide web and the first webpage was written, and a momentous year also saw the reunification of East and West Germany.

Two members of staff, Rachael Flood and Amanda Peet, who are both nurses by profession, started their NHS careers at similar times at the Royal Free Hospital in London.

Advertising

Ms Flood, who is a matron at the Oswestry-based hospital, said: “Amanda and I actually worked on wards next door to each other at the Royal Free at one point, but we didn’t know each other until we met at RJAH.

“I’ve worked at RJAH since 2002, and had previously heard about the hospital and its reputation throughout my NHS career, which has spanned across the country.”

Ms Peet, clinical services manager, said: “This April, I would’ve completed 34 years NHS service with the past four years at RJAH.

“I’ve absolutely loved my time in the NHS, and I’m so proud to have completed 30 years’ service – it’s a real honour.”

The full of list of staff celebrating over 30 years’ service are Darren Beddows, Simone Bithell, Helen Cooper, Dr Josh Dixey, Pat Evans, Caroline Evans, Julie Ferguson, Rachael Flood, Dr Lourdes Gaspar, Shan Griffiths, Alison Harper, Dr Shu Ho, Tracy Jones, Ruth Jones, Julie Lawrence, Barbara Linklater-Jones, Georgi Norris, Amanda Peet, Nicola Pickles, Tracey Rogers, Stuart Royce, Niall Steele, Caroline Wainwright, Nina White and Theresa Wood.