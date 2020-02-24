Musical fundraiser for Shrewsbury-based cancer charity smashes £10,000 target

When Shrewsbury's Mark Fielden found out that his mother was suffering with cancer he set up Chords Crush Cancer to raise money for the Lingen Davies Cancer Charity.

The first musical event took place in 2016 and further events were held each year.

Mark’s mother Margaret passed away after the second event but he decided to keep raising money for charity.

The latest fundraiser was held at The Inn on The Green in Radbrook, Shrewsbury.

The Beautiful Ways

Entertaining the crowd included musicians Andy Mills and Davy Lewis, with The Beautiful Ways as the headline act.

A raffle was held with more than 60 prizes donated by local and national companies.

There was also a 'name the bear’ draw, a caricaturist and a free slice of cake for all those in attendance – a life-sized guitar cake which was donated by Lefevre Cakes of Shrewsbury.

Auctioneer, Ben Upton, introduced the auction prizes as the bidding got under way.

The guitar cake

Bids were invited for tickets to comedian and Strictly Come Dancing star Chris Ramsey’s new show, an overnight stay at a log cabin with wood fired hot tub in Wales as well as a helicopter tour of Ironbridge, Bridgnorth and the River Severn.

The auction alone raised a total of £727.

Mr Fielden, who organised the event, said “We are delighted to announce that Chords Crush Cancer 5 raised a huge sum of £2,716.25.

"Since our first event back in 2016, we have now raised a massive £10,569.72, beating our £10,000 target around our #CCC5for10 in aid of Lingen Davies Cancer Fund, based at The Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.

“I’m very grateful to Rachael and Bill at The Inn on The Green, the musical acts; Andy Mills, Davy Lewis and The Beautiful Ways, to all the local and national companies who donated prizes for the raffle and auction, everybody who came along on the evening, and to my friends and family who continue to support me.

L-R: Rob Cooper (The Beautiful Ways Band) Organisers Mark Fielden & Carly Edwards, Simon Davies (The Beautiful Ways Band)

"Extra thanks to Coby at The Dolphin for hosting a Chords Crush Cancer quiz night and David at Albert’s Shed for their bucket collections.

“Chords Crush Cancer will always be linked to my dear mother Margaret and I’m so proud to have raised such a large amount for Lingen Davies Cancer Fund in her memory.”

The Lingen Davies Cancer Fund helps to make a positive difference to people affected by cancer.

Due to an increasing demand on the service the charity is raising money to fund an extension to the cancer centre at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital to provide more space to offer patients the best care.

It will also be funding a new CT Scanner so that patients have access to dedicated equipment used specifically to plan cancer treatments.

Louise Dawson, fundraising manager at the charity, said “On behalf of Lingen Davies, I would like to thank Mark and his team for raising such a fantastic amount for the charity over the years.

"It is truly inspirational to see how much money can be raised when a community comes together.

"The money raised will really help to make a difference to people receiving treatment locally.”

Donations can be made at justgiving.com/chordscrushcancer5