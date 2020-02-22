Honeymoon couple from coronavirus-hit cruise ship 'land in UK ahead of quarantine'

The plane, which also carried British government and medical staff, touched down at Ministry of Defence base Boscombe Down in Wiltshire shortly after 11.30am today.

Honeymoon couple Alan Steele and Wendy Marshall Steele were believed to be travelling back to the UK after posting on Facebook after arriving at the airport last night.

In a message on Facebook Mr Steele wrote of having bags checked by the Japanese authorities at the airport.

Alan Steele has spoken publicly for the first time since being released from hospital. Photo: Sky News

Mr Steele, from Little Drayton, spoken publicly for the first time this week after being released following two weeks in quarantine in Japan.

The lorry driver, who has been in hospital in Tokyo while his new wife Wendy stayed on the Diamond Princess cruise ship, said he had "no symptoms whatsoever".

Wendy Marshall Steele and Alan Steele pictured on their wedding day in Shropshire. Photo: Amanda Reynolds

Passengers will now be taken by road to Arrowe Park Hospital on the Wirral for 14 days of quarantine to protect against the spread of the illness should any of them be infected.

They have so far tested negative for Covid-19.

The evacuees have spent more than two weeks trapped on the coronavirus-stricken ship off the coast of Japan.

The UK has brought home 32 British and European citizens from the #DiamondPrincess ship. Thanks to our staff and medics on board who supported the flight. — Dominic Raab (@DominicRaab) February 22, 2020

It is unclear where the small number of EU citizens will be taken following the plane landing in the UK.

In a statement issued after the plane landed, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said: “We have brought 32 British and European citizens safely home from Japan.

“The FCO worked hard to get them back to the UK securely.

“Our number one priority has consistently been the health and safety of UK nationals.”

The four Britons on board the Diamond Princess who have tested positive for coronavirus were not on the flight.

Arrowe Park was previously used to host 83 British nationals for a 14-day quarantine period earlier in February after they were flown out of Wuhan in China, which has been at the centre of the outbreak.

Before the flight, Mr Steele who was diagnosed with Covid-19 and has since been given the all-clear, joked that the experience would be like visiting a holiday camp.

Arrowe Park Hospital in Merseyside was jokingly referred to as Butlins by one passenger (Peter Byrne/PA)

“Wendy’s test was negative so Butlins the Wirral here we come for 14 days,” Mr Steele posted on Facebook.

Since being kept on board the cruise liner in the port of Yokohama, a total of 634 passengers and crew have been infected, accounting for more than half of all the confirmed coronavirus cases outside of China.

The quarantined Diamond Princess cruise ship anchored at a port in Yokohama, near Tokyo

It is understood some British nationals who are part of the Diamond Princess crew opted to remain.

One British couple on board who were diagnosed with coronavirus have both since been diagnosed with pneumonia.

The family of David and Sally Abel, from Northamptonshire, said they have now been moved to a “prison”-like hospital.

David Abel with his wife Sally (David Abel/PA)

The couple were on the cruise for their 50th wedding anniversary when it was placed into quarantine.

Mr Abel has been diagnosed with acute pneumonia, while Mrs Abel has a mild case.

Although they were originally in a hospital just 90 minutes from the coronavirus-stricken cruise ship, Mrs Abel called her son in the middle of the night to say the couple were suddenly being moved to a different “three-star” hospital.

Steve Abel, their son, posted video updates on the couple’s YouTube channel alongside his wife Roberta on Friday night and Saturday morning.

Britons in Cambodia who left another cruise ship, the Westerdam, and who have been cleared for travel, are also being assisted by the Foreign Office to make their way home.

A member of medical staff wears a mask at Arrowe Park (Peter Byrne/PA)

All have tested negative after one case was diagnosed on board.

In order to help combat the spread of the virus in the UK, the NHS has started pilots of home testing for coronavirus where NHS staff, including nurses and paramedics, will visit people in their own homes.