More nurses arrive from India to work at Shropshire hospitals

It was announced in October that 176 nurses from overseas would join Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust, which runs Royal Shrewsbury Hospital and Telford’s Princess Royal Hospital, and they will gradually arrive throughout this year.

More than 30 extra nurses from India could also soon be working in Shropshire A&Es under a new pilot scheme.

The move would help fill the nursing vacancy gap, reducing the need for temporary staffing.

Today, SaTH tweeted a picture of the latest cohort arriving on a coach with the message: “A big welcome to our latest cohort of nurses from our recruitment in India.

“Welcome to Shropshire and welcome to #TeamSaTH (sorry about the weather!).”

The trust said the new arrivals were great news for patients and staff.

Lisa Butler, professional development nurse, International Nurses Project, said: “We are delighted to welcome our fifth cohort of nurses from India to The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust this week.

“We look forward to making our new colleagues feel at home.

“These arrivals are great news for our patients and staff as it means there are a further 18 members of staff caring for patients in areas across our hospitals.

“The nurses’ arrival in cohorts also means that the highest standards of training, proficiency and education can be achieved.”