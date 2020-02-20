Student nurse from Ludlow shortlisted for award

Ricky Baker, 28, from Ludlow, is in his third year of studies at the University of Worcester to become a Registered Children's Nurse.

He is now in the running to be named student children's nurse of the year at the Student Nursing Times Awards 2020.

“My journey into nursing has not been easy," said Ricky.

"I have always had a passion for working with children, but my vision of becoming a children’s nurse was dampened when I received negative attitudes from authoritative figures who believed males were not suitable to care for children.

"However, with the support from family and friends, I enrolled onto the childcare and education course at Ludlow College.

"Mary-Anne Preece, the lead tutor for the programme, believed in me and my abilities, which led to me caring for children in a variety of settings and locations in the UK and abroad, for which I am forever grateful.

“It wasn’t until a time in my life when I was feeling incredibly vulnerable and received care and kindness from health professionals that I gained the courage to pursue my dream career.

"The effectiveness of a multidisciplinary team in working together for my recovery, enabling me to walk again, deepened my understanding of the importance of personalised care.

"That’s why I now demonstrate compassion and commitment to improve quality of lives, prevent illness and promote health for children and young people."

Mr Baker said he was "honoured" to be shortlisted for the awards, which will be held at Grosvenor House Hotel in London on April 24.

He was one of 50 healthcare students to be accepted onto the Council of Deans Student Leadership Programme for 2019, through which he set up an online peer support network.

Mr Baker has also been to India where he provided healthcare to school children, and is an ambassador at his university.

He added: “I am passionate about supporting students through their studies and positively representing my university. I hope that by sharing my journey I can inspire others to begin a career in nursing, eliminating outdated perceptions based on gender."