Shropshire hospital staff taking on London Marathon

Performance manager Mark Lowe and admissions team leader Karl Bailey, who both work for The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital near Oswestry, are currently hard at work training for the 26-mile race.

This year's marathon takes place on April 26.

The 2020 RJAH London Marathon team will be raising money for the RJAH Charity – which funds state-of-the-art equipment and facilities that provide extra comfort for patients and support staff in delivering world-class patient care.

A total of 17 people will be running around the streets of London on behalf of the hospital in an effort which is likely to raise more than £25,000 for RJAH.

It will be Mark’s first marathon after he successfully completed the couch to 5k programme last April.

He said: “I’m really looking forward to taking part in the London Marathon and supporting RJAH – it’s not only my work place but also many loved ones have had treatment here over the years.

“To help with my training I have an 18-mile run and a few 10ks in the pipeline for the coming months.

“I’ve also passed the £1,000 mark for my fundraising. I recently visited the Darwin Group, who are also my sponsor, where I spent the day as a brew butler, serving hot drinks and cakes, where I raised £545.”

To take part in the London Marathon, runners pledge to raise at least £1,500 for the RJAH Charity.

Karl, who has run one marathon before, is aiming to cross the finish line in under four hours.

He said: “I’m excited to be taking part in the London Marathon and running past the iconic landmarks in the capital.

“I completed the Chester Marathon a few years back, and crossed the finish line in three hours and 43 minutes – I’m secretly wishing to beat that time, but I will be happy with anything under four hours.

“I had a very generous donation to my fundraising from an ex-football team, which gave me a massive boost, so I’m about a third into my fundraising target now.

"I also have a charity race night and quiz night planned for the next couple of months.”

Anyone who would like to support Mark can visit justgiving.com/fundraising/Mark-J-Lowe

To sponsor Karl, visit justgiving.com/fundraising/Karl-Bailey-LondonMarathon

Those interested in taking part in the London Marathon for RJAH can go to rjah.nhs.uk/marathon