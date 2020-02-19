Menu

Shropshire coronavirus man Alan Steele released from hospital

By Dayna Farrington | Market Drayton | Health | Published:

Shropshire honeymooner has been released from hospital after continuing to show no symptoms of coronavirus – but has revealed he may have to spend a further two weeks in quarantine when he returns home.

Wendy Marshall Steele and Alan Steele pictured on their wedding day in Shropshire. Photo: Amanda Reynolds

Lorry driver Mr Steele, from Little Drayton, was moved to hospital in Tokyo on February 6 after testing positive for the virus, while his new wife Wendy remained on board cruise liner Diamond Princess.

Despite testing positive, Mr Steele never showed the symptoms of having coronavirus and is thought to have just been a carrier.

He continued to test negative and has now revealed he has been released from hospital – sharing photos from his five-star hotel.

Alan shared a photo of the view from his five star hotel. Photo: Facebook

On Wednesday, he also shared a photo on Facebook of a McDonald's meal, after nearly two weeks of hospital meals.

He said: "Informed we will have to do another two weeks quarantine back in Blighty, although Japan has set me free as all ok.

"Heard Britain would send a plane Friday but are still discussing it. It is a 12-hour flight so crew will need a 12-hour layover before flying back so they better stop talking and get on with it."

He is now set to wait for his wife until the quarantine on the ship ends.

On Monday, Alan praised and thanked the staff and crew on the cruise ship where his wife is.

