Shropshire health bosses offer advice about asthma attacks

The advice comes as part of Shropshire and Telford and Wrekin Clinical Commissioning Groups’ The Big 6 initiative, which aims to help parents and carers tackle the most common childhood illnesses.

The two CCGs have created an advice sheet on wheezing and asthma.

It includes the warning signs to look out for and a set of frequently asked questions that people can use to assess the severity of their child’s illness.

They also list the actions that should be taken in response to the different symptoms a child may have.

Dr Julian Povey, chair of Shropshire CCG, said: “Asthma is a respiratory condition which is most common in young children.

"Asthma causes your lungs to be inflamed and more sensitive. It can be aggravated by exercise, allergies, smoking and infections.

“Asthma sufferers can experience asthma attacks when the muscles of the air passage spasm and the lining of the airway swells.

"As a result, the airway tightens – making it very difficult to breathe.”

Dr Jo Leahy, chair of Telford and Wrekin CCG, said: “If your child has asthma or is prone to wheezing, it’s a good idea to have this information handy so you can easily reference them.

“The symptoms of asthma can often be dealt with at home using prescribed medication.

"Our advice sheet clearly outlines the steps you should take if your child is having an asthma attack so you can be sure you’re doing all the right things.”

For more information visit shropshireccg.nhs.uk/media/2516/big-6-asthma-v1.pdf