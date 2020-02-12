Telford nursing home honoured with award

St George’s Park Nursing Home has been awarded an ‘outstanding improvement in quality of care’ accolade by Telford & Wrekin Clinical Commissioning Group.

Cheryl Walne, general manager at St George’s Park, said: “The award from the NHS was totally unexpected and very, very much appreciated.

"Over the past 12 months we have been working to reduce avoidable admissions into hospital.

"To do this we have had to ensure our team have the skills required to enable us to care for our residents, where they want to be cared for, which is rarely in a hospital environment.

"Our certificate says that we have been given this award for providing outstanding quality of care, for always providing a person-centered approach and always working in the resident’s best interest.

“We have been told that St George’s Park is the only home in Telford to have been given this award which makes it even more special."

Susan Holdway, business and hospitality manager at the care home, left, and Cheryl Walne with the award

She said when she shared the news with her team they were thrilled.

"We’re already planning the next quality improvement project as we strive to raise standards ever higher,” she added.

This award follows hot on the heels of St George’s Park being awarded a Building Bridges Award by Telford & Wrekin Councillor Raj Mehta.

This award recognised the work that St George’s has been doing in connecting their home to the local community and, in particular, having the children of their neighbouring nursery, Little Dragons, visit their residents regularly where they take part in numerous different activities.

Cheryl added: “Councillor Mehta came along to St George’s to present the beautiful plaque which accompanies this award and needless to say both our staff and our residents were absolutely thrilled.

"Our plaque now has pride of place with our other awards and certificates of recognition.”