Shropshire mum diagnosed with MS to take part in charity skydive

Natasha Stockton, from Whitchurch, said the diagnosis in October 2019 came as a shock after she had a tingling sensation in her lip, which doctors thought was a cold sore.

The tingling never turned into a cold sore and instead spread from above her lip, to the right side of her face and scalp, a known symptom of MS.

Natasha, 33, said that the weeks after diagnosis were difficult, and she now wants to raise money for the MS Trust to thank them for all their help.

"I was numb for about an hour or so when the doctors told me," she said.

"It was going in I guess, but on the way back home it hit me and I was in floods of tears.

"It took about two or three weeks to fully sink in that I have got this disability now."

Symptoms of the long-lasting condition can vary among different people and it affects the brain and spinal cord, causing a range of problems, associated with balance, movement and sensation.

"The only good part about it is I can pluck my eyebrows on the right side and I can't feel it," she said.

"I can go from one week without having any symptoms to then suddenly the tingling coming on again."

Natasha, who is starting infusion treatment this week, said that studies have shown that the further away a person is from the equator, the more likely they are to have MS, so she is taking 2,000 milligrams of vitamin D a day.

"There is a lot of awareness that needs to be raised about the condition, which is why I am doing the skydive and raising money," she added.

"It's bonkers. I saw it on Facebook and it kept popping up that they were doing a world sponsored skydive. They wanted to light the world up blue with everyone skydiving."

Natasha said seeing all the donations come in is scary and makes it more real.

"I have raised over £350 of a £400 target so hopefully I will smash that," she said.

"Absolutely everything is going to the MS Trust. I don't really like heights or going up ladders and things.

"I'm fine with flying so getting up there will be no problem. But actually jumping out the plane will take a lot."