Midlands charity needs support with 'I Pledge’ campaign

Midlands Air Ambulance Charity is asking people for their support by offering their time to volunteer in one of its charity shops, making a donation or signing up to its lifesaving lottery.

The charity is responsible for funding and operating three air ambulances and two critical care cars.

It relies on the support of the public and businesses across the region.

Each year it costs in excess of £9 million to maintain the aircraft and land vehicles.

Each air ambulance mission costs an average of £2,500 and each critical care car mission costs an average of £224.

Emma Gray, fundraising and marketing director for Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, said: “We are asking people and businesses within the local communities we serve to pledge their ongoing commitment and support to help us save more lives in the future.”

To get involved, people can write down how they plan to make a difference by supporting Midlands Air Ambulance Charity and email their pledge to ipledge@midlandsairambulance.com

Visit midlandsairambulance.com/ipledge to find out more.

People can make donations by visiting midlandsairambulance.com/donatenow