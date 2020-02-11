Number of people with diabetes in Shropshire reaches almost 30,000

The figure has risen from 28,368 to 29,644, analysis from Diabetes UK shows.

With excessive weight being linked to type two diabetes, the charity is calling on the Government to tackle childhood obesity.

In the UK 3.9 million people are currently living with a diagnosis of diabetes, and 90 per cent of those with type two.

In addition, there are almost a million more people living with type two diabetes, who don’t know they have it because they haven’t been diagnosed yet, bringing the total number up to more than 4.8 million.

Diabetes UK has warned that the number, including the undiagnosed population, could rise to 5.3 million by 2025.

While not every case of type two diabetes is associated with excessive weight, it is the single greatest risk factor, responsible for 80 to 85 per cent of someone’s risk of developing the condition.

Age, family history, and ethnicity can also contribute to someone’s risk, with people of African-Caribbean, Black African or South Asian descent two to four times more likely to develop type two diabetes than white people.

Diabetes UK now wants the Government to address the problem of childhood obesity and make it a top priority.

Advertising

Peter Shorrick, Midlands and East regional head at the charity, said: “Type two diabetes is an urgent public health crisis, and solving it depends on decisive action that’s led by government, supported by industry and delivered across our society.

“More than half of all cases of type two diabetes − and the accompanying risk of developing devastating complications − could be prevented or delayed by supporting people to make healthier choices.

"This includes mandating industry to make food and drinks healthier and addressing the marketing and promotion of unhealthy foods.

“At the same time, we need to help people understand their personal risk of type two diabetes and find tailored clinical support to reduce it.

Advertising

"The Government promised to tackle obesity, and it’s time for them deliver on this promise, and lead the way in affecting real change.

"Preventing type two diabetes, and the development of devastating complications for those living with the condition has to be a public health priority.”

People with type two diabetes are 50 per cent more likely to die prematurely than those without diabetes.

A common complication of diabetes that can lead to early death is heart disease.

Find out more at diabetes.org.uk/preventing-type-2-diabetes/diabetes-risk-factors