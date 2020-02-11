Coronavirus rumours at Shropshire hospitals 'unfounded'

A statement put out by the team at Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust said people are being routinely asked about the possible risks of being infected and may be tested if they present with the flu-like symptoms.

But it said rumours about coronavirus victims in A&E departments at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital or Princess Royal Hospital in Telford are "unfounded".

The statement added: "The current caseload of victims are not being treated in any of our hospitals, and no one has tested positive."

There have been eight confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK.

The trust and Department of Health would not confirm whether anyone had been tested for the virus at the county's hospitals.

Last week, SaTH's ex-interim chief executive Paula Clark told the trust's board: "We are very well prepared should the worst happen with coronavirus."

Anyone who thinks they have symptoms of coronavirus have been urged to stay at home and call NHS direct on 111.

More information is available on Shropshire CCG's website at shropshireccg.nhs.uk/news/update-on-coronavirus