Lord-Lieutenant of Shropshire takes on tea trolley duty at Shropshire hospital

Anna Turner, who is also a patron to the League of Friends to The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital, paid a visit to the hospital near Oswestry on Friday.

She made tea and coffee for patients at the Midland Centre for Spinal Injuries, while getting the chance to have a good chat to them.

Mrs Turner also asked staff questions about their work and the needs of patients with a spinal cord injury.

She said: "I went because I'm a new patron of the League of Friends to the Oswestry hospital and I really wanted to find out what it was like on the floor of the hospital.

"I got chatting with the patients. Their stories are fascinating to hear.

"The League of Friends is just incredible.

"The friendship and helpfulness is second to none. It is an honour to be their patron."