Lord-Lieutenant of Shropshire takes on tea trolley duty at Shropshire hospital

By Lisa O'Brien

Lord-Lieutenant of Shropshire met patients and staff when she joined the tea trolley team at Shropshire's specialist orthopaedic hospital.

From left, Victoria Sugden, League of Friends charity director, Heather Thomas-Bache, office manager and head of voluntary services and Anna Turner, Shropshire Lord-Lieutenant and League of Friends patron

Anna Turner, Shropshire Lord-Lieutenant and League of Friends patron with patient Herinder Singh

Anna Turner, Shropshire Lord-Lieutenant with some of the team from the Midland Centre for Spinal Injuries at RJAH

Heather Thomas-Bache, office manager and head of voluntary services with Anna Turner, Shropshire Lord-Lieutenant

Anna Turner, who is also a patron to the League of Friends to The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital, paid a visit to the hospital near Oswestry on Friday.

She made tea and coffee for patients at the Midland Centre for Spinal Injuries, while getting the chance to have a good chat to them.

Mrs Turner also asked staff questions about their work and the needs of patients with a spinal cord injury.

She said: "I went because I'm a new patron of the League of Friends to the Oswestry hospital and I really wanted to find out what it was like on the floor of the hospital.

"I got chatting with the patients. Their stories are fascinating to hear.

"The League of Friends is just incredible.

"The friendship and helpfulness is second to none. It is an honour to be their patron."

Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien
Senior Reporter - @lisaobrien_Star

Senior reporter based at Shropshire Star's head office in Ketley. Covering the Telford area.

