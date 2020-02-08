Fundraiser launched for girl, 4, given weeks to live

Georgia Parmar was diagnosed with Medulloblastoma, a childhood brain tumour, last September, and has since had a nine-hour operation, chemotherapy and radiotherapy.

But just a couple of weeks ago Georgia's family were told the tumour has returned aggressively and she now has just weeks left to live.

Georgia's mother Sadie, from Boningale near Albrighton and Codsall, said: "It's just been a whirlwind.

Georgia has been diagnosed with Medulloblastoma

"After we came back from holiday in August Georgia started having headaches and sickness, we thought it could be anything but it kept going on for weeks and she couldn't keep anything down."

Georgia was taken to her doctors and hospital a number of times before she was diagnosed with Medulloblastoma in September.

Sadie, 33, added: "In September we were told what she had and then we had an operation from 8am to 5pm to remove the mass but it grew back.

Georgia sleeping in hospital

"She went into intensive care and we tried chemo and she had radiotherapy for six weeks which started in December.

"She's been in hospital the whole time, we have taken her out for a couple of hours at a time.

"Radiotherapy finished on December 30 and then she went for a scan about two weeks ago and then they told us the tumours have got worse and radiotherapy hasn't done anything.

Georgia smiling through her treatment

"We were told she has just weeks to live."

The fundraising page was launched last year to help the family, and so far has raised more than £1,000 towards its goal of £3,000. For more information, or to donate, visit gofundme.com/f/3rurpf-brain-tumour