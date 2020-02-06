£100,000 funding awarded for endoscopy services at Shropshire's hospitals

Endoscopy is the insertion of a long, thin tube directly into the body to observe an internal organ or tissue in detail.

It can also be used to carry out other tasks including imaging and minor surgery.

The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust, which runs Royal Shrewsbury Hospital and Princess Royal Hospital in Telford, will use the funding to increase capacity for gastrointestinal endoscopy procedures and update technology.

Ageing and poorly performing devices will be replaced with faster, Windows 10 devices within the trust’s two endoscopy departments to improve security and increase efficiency.

SaTH's trust board is expected to be told about the award during a meeting today.

In a report to the board, interim director of finance James Drury said: "£100,000 of public dividend capital has been approved by The Department of Health & Social Care for endoscopy.

"This will be used to deliver increased capacity for gastrointestinal endoscopy procedures through the transition to more up-to-date technology, increasing patient throughput.

"It will increase efficiency through the procurement of new devices and facilitate appointment reminder implementation beyond outpatients to reduce DNAs and visibility of list booking and free slots."