Energize activity charity in need of new board members

Energize, which promotes the power of physical activity, is seeking new faces who can broaden the existing skills and contacts base.

Chris Child, chief executive of the Shrewsbury-based charity, said: “Energize trustees play a vital role in making sure that our charity is run for the benefit of all who live in Shropshire, and Telford & Wrekin.

“Our mission is to improve lives and empower communities through the power of physical activity and sport.

“We’re looking for people who can bring skills and experiences from many different walks of life, to challenge us, encourage us, and work with us to raise the game across the county.”

The voluntary role requires confident communication skills, experience of working at a senior level of business, and the ability to be a strategic thinker, with a track record of collaborative working.

Energize is particularly keen to recruit trustees with experience in workforce and skills development, youth engagement and the digital world, to work with its 13-strong team.

A key element of the role is to help build stronger financial and networking partnerships with the business and commercial sectors across Shropshire.

James Williamson, chair of Energize, said: “Leading an active lifestyle plays a vital role in individual health and wellbeing, but there is also evidence that it can develop positive individual traits such as sociability and contribution to community life.

“From an economic perspective, active people take less time off sick and are more productive.”

Energize trustees are expected to dedicate between six and eight days a year to the role, including attendance at quarterly board meetings, and participation in away days, partnership events, conferences, and training and development opportunities.

Trustees are recruited for a four-year term, and can serve a maximum of two terms. The closing date for applications is February 28, and interviews will take place during March.

For an information pack or more details, call 01743 297191, or email recruitment@energizestw.org.uk