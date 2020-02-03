Shropshire health workers pick up awards for going extra mile

The three chair's awards have been given out by Shropshire Community Health NHS Trust (Shropcom).

Nuala O’Kane, chair of the trust, announced awards for the immunisation team, the children’s community nursing team and for Bea Jones, a nurse specialist for child death reviews.

The chair’s award is presented to an individual or team that has gone the extra mile in supporting patients, carers or their colleagues.

Ms O’Kane said: “I am always blown away by the amazing things our staff do, both in and outside of work, and this month’s no exception.

Denny Rogers and Mel Snaith from the children’s community nursing team with Nuala O’Kane

"The dedication of our winners to caring for others really embodies the values of the NHS and Shropcom.

“I am so proud that they are part of the Shropcom family and would like to thank each of them for really bringing our trust values to life.”

The immunisation team were presented with their award in recognition of their determination not to let a national delay in the delivery of nasal flu vaccines impact on Shropshire’s schoolchildren.

Advertising

Despite being a small team of 11 nurses and two administrators, they pulled out all the stops to cover 219 schools throughout Shropshire – with a total of 39,013 children – in just nine weeks.

Bea Jones, nurse specialist, with Nuala O’Kane

They also ran additional clinics for children not in school and those who had missed their school visit.

The children’s community nursing team were praised for the level of support they give to children and families accessing end of life care.

They regularly go above and beyond to provide support that is sensitive to individual needs, at devastating time in people’s lives, and the feedback the team has received has been excellent.

Ms Jones was presented with an award for donating a kidney to a friend, which involved a six-month selection process to ensure a match.