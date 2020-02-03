'Disappointing and disingenuous' – Telford & Wrekin Council hits back over Future Fit claims

The authority says continuously accusing the council of delaying Future Fit is "disappointing and disingenuous".

It comes after Daniel Kawczynski asked Prime Minister Boris Johnson to intervene to make sure the hospital shake-up plans become a reality.

During Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday, Mr Kawczynski accused Telford & Wrekin Council of delaying the plans, which will involve reorganising hospital services and making Royal Shrewsbury Hospital the base for the county's main emergency centre.

The authority says the claims are "incorrect" and that every step of the way it had not only attempted to seek the best deal for Telford and Wrekin, but for Shropshire as a whole.

In a statement, the council says the only intervention it has made through the process was to refer the decision made on Future Fit to the Health Secretary, asking for a review.

A Telford & Wrekin Council spokesman said: "This was in line with the deadlines set by Government for making comments as part of the process and did not delay the process.

"And to reiterate, any deadlines for making comments set by the health sector throughout the entire process have been complied with by this council.

"The fact that the Secretary of State for Health in October 2019 chose to make alterations to Future Fit plans following this referral shows it was fully justified.

"Every decision that has delayed the process has been made by the NHS, not the council.

"We urge Mr Kawczynski to work together with us and the borough’s MPs to help find a solution to the overspend that now threatens Future Fit and to deliver the best health care services across Shropshire and Telford and Wrekin."

Earlier this month Telford's council leader Shaun Davies urged the leader of Shropshire Council, Peter Nutting, to unite with him to push for a new super hospital to be built between Telford and Shrewsbury.

Mr Davies was responding after Councillor Nutting said huge increases to the costs of Future Fit meant that other options should be considered to ensure public money was spent in the best way.

Their comments followed the news that the costs of the original plan had gone up from £312m to almost £500m.

Under the plans, Telford's Princess Royal Hospital will take over responsibility for planned care and will also have an 'A&E Local', but the hospital will lose its consultant-led women and children's services.

The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust, which runs the hospitals, is now working on the business case for the scheme.

On Wednesday, Mr Johnson spoke in the House of Commons to say that Health Secretary Matt Hancock would personally intervene to ensure Future Fit goes ahead.