Charity on mission to keep Shropshire's elderly independent

The continuing adult social care crisis means the NHS is struggling to cope due to bed blocking.

Lack of adequate social care has led to 2.5 million lost bed days over the past two years at an estimated cost of £587 million, according to Age UK.

An average of 2,750 people a day were kept in hospital after they were deemed well enough to be discharged and a lack of care provision back at home is a common reason for delays.

Continuing to remain independent at home but with help coming in can benefit local health services in the long term, the charity said.

Heather Osborne, chief executive of Age UK Shropshire Telford & Wrekin, said: “As people get older they may experience changes in their health and abilities, but that doesn’t have to mean they have to lose their independence.

“With support coming in they can still manage at home, and we seek to provide a range of services that both help older people remain independent, and provide assistance when they are coming in or out of hospital.”

Age UK Shropshire Telford & Wrekin offers a Help at Home service. The charity supports more than 1,100 older people across the county with managing household tasks and gardening.

There is also a Home from Hospital service providing short-term assistance either following an admission or to prevent inappropriate hospital admission.

In addition, the charity offers a range of other services covering information and advice, benefits guidance, befriending services, exercise classes, social events and advocacy support.

For more information contact Age UK Shropshire Telford & Wrekin on 01743 233123 or visit www.ageukshropshireandtelford.org.uk