Menu

Advertising

Amazon shoppers can now donate to Shropshire hospital charity for free

By Lisa O'Brien | Oswestry | Health | Published:

Shoppers can now raise money to support patients and staff at Shropshire’s specialist orthopaedic hospital at no extra cost to them and from the comfort of their own homes.

Helen Knight, fundraising manager at RJAH

The RJAH Charity, which raises money for The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital (RJAH), has registered as a cause through AmazonSmile – a website operated by Amazon with the same products, prices, and shopping features, but 0.5 per cent of what people spend on eligible purchases will be donated to the charity.

On shoppers’ first visit to AmazonSmile using the smile.amazon.co.uk link, they will need to select the RJAH Charity before they start shopping.

Amazon will then remember the selection and then every eligible purchase they make at smile.amazon.co.uk in the future will result in a donation.

Amazon will donate 0.5 per cent of the net purchase price – excluding VAT, returns and shipping fees – of shopper’s eligible AmazonSmile purchases.

Helen Knight, fundraising manager, said: “Enrolling the RJAH Charity onto AmazonSmile’s list of charities was a complete no-brainer for us.

"It’s quick, easy and won’t cost you a penny.

“Most of us have heard of and use Amazon regularly, so by just adding a couple of extra, really simple steps to the online shopping process but at no additional cost, AmazonSmile is a really great way to generate some extra income for the charity.”

Donations to the RJAH Charity fund state-of-the-art equipment and facilities, which provide extra comfort to patients and support staff in delivering world-class patient care.

To find out more about how AmazonSmile works, visit smile.amazon.co.uk/gp/chpf/about

Health News Oswestry Local Hubs
Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien
Senior Reporter - @lisaobrien_Star

Senior reporter based at Shropshire Star's head office in Ketley. Covering the Telford area.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News