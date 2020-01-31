Social prescribing on agenda for Shropshire health watchdog study

Healthwatch Shropshire wants to hear people's views on how social prescribing could work for 16 to 25-year-olds in the county.

GPs say many people who go to see them are feeling isolated, lonely, stressed out by school, college, work, money or housing.

These issues can’t be fixed by medicine alone so another form of help is needed.

Social prescribing aims to help people take more control over their own health and wellbeing.

It often starts with a conversation with a link worker, who may suggest joining a group, starting a new wellbeing boosting activity or speaking to someone to get information, advice or guidance.

So far in Shropshire social prescribing has been used to help older adults find non-medical ways of combating loneliness and stress as well as health problems.

Healthwatch Shropshire says it now wants to understand how social prescribing might work for people aged between 16 and 25.

It has been talking to focus groups but says people have struggled to name groups or activities in Shropshire that might be of interest and helpful.

The watchdog wants to hear from as many young people in the county about what activities, clubs, teams and groups they go to, and what they get out of them.

They also want to hear the reasons if people do not go to groups.

Feedback will be used by Healthwatch Shropshire to produce a report to help the people who are designing and planning an all-age social prescribing programme.

Any information given will also be anonymous.

All those who complete a questionnaire can enter a prize draw for a £30 voucher from either amazon.co.uk, one4all.com or love2shop.

Visit healthwatchshropshire.co.uk/groups-activities-and-well-being-questionnaire to take part.

Shropshire Healthwatch is an independent champion for people who use health and social care services in the county.

It aims to understand the needs, experiences and concerns of people who use health and social care services and to speak out on their behalf.

People are encouraged to share their experiences at healthwatchshropshire.co.uk/share-your-views