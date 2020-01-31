Coronavirus: Quarantine convoy passes through Shropshire

The coaches, flanked by emergency services, went from RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire to a hospital on the Wirral.

The route included the M5, M6, M54 and A5.

The return of around 80 Brits from China came as two members of the same family tested positive for coronavirus in York.

The two patients are being treated by Newcastle-upon-Tyne Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust in its specialist Airborne High Consequences Infectious Disease Centre.

It is understood that they travelled to the UK from China in recent days, had been staying at a hotel in Yorkshire, and are now undergoing treatment at the Newcastle Royal Victoria Infirmary.

An outbreak investigation team has been formed to trace anyone who has been in contact with the pair to prevent onward transmission.

The Staycity apartment-hotel in York was put on lockdown when a man, understood to be a Chinese national, was taken to hospital after falling ill.

Chief Medical Officer Professor Chris Whitty said: “The patients are receiving specialist NHS care, and we are using tried and tested infection control procedures to prevent further spread of the virus.”

A plane landed in Oxfordshire from Wuhan this afternoon. More flights may come in future days.

Passengers wearing masks were ushered on to coaches, which travelled through Shrewsbury, Oswestry and Wrexham en route to quarantine at Arrowe Park Hospital on the Wirral, where they will be closely observed for signs of the virus.