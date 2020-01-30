Oswestry hospital nurse named as 'health hero'

Louise Morris, who works on the dedicated care of the elderly and general medicine ward at The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital near Oswestry, was put forward for the award by Matron Mandy Bride.

Mandy said: “Recently, Louise has gone through a very difficult time in her personal life, with a very close member of her family falling unexpectedly poorly, which meant she had to take some time off work.

“She has now returned to work, full of energy, enthusiasm and passion for her job.

“Louise is a fantastic nurse, who cares for all her patients so deeply, and really embodies the trust values and the 6Cs of nursing.”

Louise was presented her award, encompassing of a certificate, badge and fruit and vegetable box from Box of Goodness, by Mark Brandreth, chief executive.

On being named as the first health hero winner of the year, Louise said she felt “proud but shocked”.

She said: “This is so unexpected, it’s a real shock but of course I feel extremely proud but also very grateful to have been nominated. Thank you, Mandy.

“I’d also like to stress the fact that I work with an amazingly brilliant and supportive team on Sheldon Ward. I feel very lucky to have such wonderful colleagues.”

Mr Brandreth added: “Well done to Louise, who is the first health hero award winner of 2020.

“Despite a tough time in recent months, she’s come back with just as much dedication and passion for her job as ever, and that’s fantastic to see.

“Thank you for everything you do, Louise, and to your fantastic colleagues on Sheldon Ward, who you rightly called out.”

* The 6Cs – care, compassion, courage, communication, commitment and competence – are a central plank of Compassion in Practice, which was drawn up by NHS England chief nursing officer Jane Cummings and launched in December 2012. Source - Nursing Times.