Ex-professional motorcycle racer will lead Shropshire's Bike4Life

James Whitham, who raced in most major British and international championships, winning the British championship twice, will be leading one of the biggest biker ride outs in the country on April 26.

It is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year and will raise funds for Midlands Air Ambulance Charity.

After starting out from Meole Brace in Shrewsbury, bikers ride the route of 23 miles to RAF Cosford which is home to the Bike4Life Festival.

The event usually attracts more than 10,000 bikers.

Tickets are available for the festival at RAF Cosford, where visitors of all ages can enjoy the arrival of the ride out, bike shows and demonstrations, live music, entertainment, children’s zone and street food.

After retiring from racing Mr Whitham works as a television motorcycle race commentator, runs road-race tuition track days, and operates a small private airstrip near Huddersfield.