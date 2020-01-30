Amazon shoppers can now donate to Shropshire hospital charity for free

The RJAH Charity, which raises money for The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital (RJAH), has registered as a cause through AmazonSmile – a website operated by Amazon with the same products, prices, and shopping features – but 0.5 per cent of what people spend on eligible purchases will be donated to the charity.

On shoppers’ first visit to AmazonSmile using the smile.amazon.co.uk link, they will need to select the RJAH Charity before they start shopping.

Amazon will then remember the selection and then every eligible purchase they make at smile.amazon.co.uk in the future will result in a donation.

Amazon will donate 0.5 per cent of the net purchase price – excluding VAT, returns and shipping fees – of shopper’s eligible AmazonSmile purchases.

Helen Knight, fundraising manager, said: “Enrolling the RJAH Charity onto AmazonSmile’s list of charities was a complete no-brainer for us.

"It’s quick, easy and won’t cost you a penny.

“Most of us have heard of and use Amazon regularly, so by just adding a couple of extra, really simple steps to the online shopping process but at no additional cost, AmazonSmile is a really great way to generate some extra income for the charity.”

Donations to the RJAH Charity fund state-of-the-art equipment and facilities, which provide extra comfort to patients and support staff in delivering world-class patient care.

To find out more about how AmazonSmile works, visit smile.amazon.co.uk/gp/chpf/about