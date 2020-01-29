Wolves' owners Fosun fly in medical supplies to coronavirus-hit China

It has bought 50,000 microporous membrane full-body protective suits from a German company and 100,000 masks from India.

They have been flown in to Pudong International Airport, Shanghai.

The suits can protect against particulates and liquid splattering and can be used for clinics set up to tackle the epidemic.

Some are being shipped directly to Wuhan and starting to arrive from Tuesday night.

The suits and masks will help alleviate the shortage of medical supplies in the severely affected areas.

More than 10,000 masks from Portugal as well as more than 1,900 pieces of protective medical suits and more than 900 masks from Japan have also arrived in Shanghai and are being transferred to the epidemic area.

Fosun International chairman Guo Guangchang, chief executive Wang Qunbin and other top management team directly ordered the material purchase within Fosun's global system and required Fosun's overseas colleagues to make every effort to find the source and follow the actual requirements and send back by aeroplane to save time.

Employees of Fosun's various departments have also gave up their vacation and family reunion time.

Fosun has purchased nearly 600,000 medical supply units worldwide, including more than 330,000 medical masks and over 270,000 protective medical suits.

Guo Guangchang said: "It took less than four days from the start of our global material procurement plan to the first batch arrival in China.

"Cross-border and cross-departmental communication show our efficiency to truly reflect the spirit of a shared community of mankind.

"It also strengthens our confidence. Fosun will make full use of our global resource advantages, go all out to support the fight at domestic epidemic areas, and contribute to the early victory."

Fosun's global medical supply purchase plan is still ongoing and medical materials are also being purchased in the UK.