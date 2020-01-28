Shropshire duo to brave the shave for charity

Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club members Gordon Duncan, 71, of Shawbury, and Peter Love, 75, of Shrewsbury, will be having their beards shaved off in aid of Midlands Air Ambulance Charity.

Mr Duncan drove the rotary club's sleigh to every fundraising event over the festive season and Mr Love was Santa for several of the visits.

Staff from Risdon’s Barber Shop in The Market Hall, Shrewsbury, will be providing their services free of charge.

Their beards will be given the chop at the rotary club's meeting, which will take place at the Corbet Arms in Uffington.

Mr Love said: “We shall of course both be reluctant to lose our Santa beards in winter weather, but we couldn’t think of a better cause than Midlands Air Ambulance Charity for fundraising at the start of 2020.

“We have both supported various charities in the past, but have a soft spot for Midlands Air Ambulance who do an absolutely fantastic job without any government funding.”

Maria Jones, Shropshire fundraising manager for Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, thanked the pair for giving the charity a boost.

She said: “A big thank you to all family, friends and Rotarians of the Shrewsbury Severn Club for supporting Peter and Gordon with this wonderful fundraising idea.

“We are extremely grateful that Peter and Gordon have chosen Midlands Air Ambulance as their charity of choice this year for their annual beard shave, as we rely totally on donations like this to keep our three helicopters operational.”

Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club president Fred McDonogh described the fundraising duo as "stalwart Rotarians who work hard on fundraising and community service".

He added: "The disposal of their luxuriant and lustrous beards is well worth supporting as they are entirely renewable.”

Pledges of donations for Midlands Air Ambulance Charity can be sent to Mr Love or Mr Duncan via email at pr@peterlove.co.uk and gordon.duncan1924@gmail.com