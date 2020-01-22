'The staff could not be better': Shropshire care home praised during inspection

Residents of The Sandford House Nursing Home in Church Stretton told Care Quality Commission inspectors that nothing was too much trouble for staff at the home.

They added that they felt totally safe and well-looked after at the residential home, which provides personal and nursing care.

When inspectors visited in December, they found that medicines were kept securely, residents were clean and well-fed and the service was well-led.

At a previous inspection in 2017 the home was rated as good and it was found it unchanged.

One resident said: "They (staff) could not be better.

"They learn quickly how you are and then register the way they talk to you and what you like.

"It is cleverly done, they naturally do this which is reflective of the good skills and training they have.

"They are always on courses for manual handling and things, I simply cannot fault them."

Another said: "I am very happy here. All the staff are brilliant, so kind and helpful and always make time for a chat."

On their visit, inspectors noted that people appeared relaxed and happy in their home environment. "We saw friendly, considerate and compassionate interactions between staff, people and their relatives.

"Staff were enthusiastic about their work and showed empathy and warmth when telling us about the people they supported and their work."

Children from a local nursery visited the home and they sang, did art and read with the residents. A local Cubs group also visited people and had made Christmas presents for them. One staff member said, "The residents get a lot out of it as do the Cubs. They don't necessarily get to talk with older people, so they really benefit from it too."

In their report, which was published this week, the inspectors said: "The registered manager and staff had created an environment where people were happy and felt safe. People told us they enjoyed living at the home. One person told us, 'Everything here is so good and well organised. You can see all the staff are happy, which is reflective of that'.

"The provider and registered manager understood their responsibilities with regards to the duty of candour. We saw openness and honesty had been respected following an incident at the home. This helped to ensure people were supported within an open and transparent culture."