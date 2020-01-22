Stillbirths conference in Shrewsbury

The plan will aim to achieve a 50 per cent reduction by 2025.

The Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin Saving Babies’ Lives development event is taking place at Shrewsbury Town Football Club on February 27, from 9am to 4.30pm.

The event is open to obstetricians, midwives, early help workers, GPs, public health and CCG commissioners, smoking cessation experts, women and their families and other experts.

There will be a number of high profile speakers, followed by lunch and networking opportunities.

The afternoon session will be dedicated to working together in order to develop a plan for reducing still births, neonatal deaths and severe brain injury further over the next five years.

It is free to attend.

People can register by visiting www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/shropshire-telford-and-wrekin-saving-babies-lives-development-event-tickets-79687061145