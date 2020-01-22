Pop-up events to launch next week to discuss Shropshire CCG plans

At the moment there are two clinical commissioning groups – one responsible for Telford and Wrekin and the other for the rest of Shropshire.

Health commissioners are hoping to replace the two organisations with a new group which would cover the whole of the county.

They had hoped it would happen in April, but their application was turned down last year.

Health bosses are now working towards putting forward a revised application by the end of April.

A series of pop-up events have been organised so people can find out more about the proposals and give feedback.

Each pop-up runs between 10am and noon, with no appointment necessary.

The first session will be held at the Park Lane Centre, Telford, on January 29.

The following day there will be two pop-up events at Oswestry Library and Tesco Extra, Wrekin Retail Park, Arleston.

There will be two sessions on January 31 at Meeting Point House, Telford, and Whitchurch Library.

This will be followed by pop-up events at Darwin Shopping Centre, Shrewsbury, on February 3 and Ludlow Library on February 7.

The CCGs hope the new organisation will form in April 2021.

It comes as Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin CCGs need to make cuts of 20 per cent to running costs to save £1.2 million.

Health bosses say the creation of a single body is to support the ambition of the NHS Long Term Plan, however the proposals have been met with controversy.