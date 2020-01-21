New patron joins League of Friends at Shropshire's specialist orthopaedic hospital

Her Majesty's Lord-Lieutenant of Shropshire, Anna Turner, has offered her support to the The League of Friends to the Robert Jones & Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital.

The new year also sees changes to the charity’s board of trustees, with Lindsay Rutherford joining and The Lady Sally Kenyon being appointed as their president.

Last year, former president Annabelle Simpson sadly died following a short illness.

New trustee Mr Rutherford, Annabelle’s husband, has agreed to continue the connection with the hospital.

He said: “I feel truly privileged to be able to carry on the work of my late wife, Annabelle Simpson.

"Annabelle was passionate about the hospital and the Friends.”

Lady Sally Kenyon said: “Annabelle has left large shoes to fill and I am honoured to take on the role of the Friends president.

"I will do my very best to continue the great work achieved by Annabelle.”

Mrs Turner has been in position since January 2019 after the previous Lord-Lieutenant, Sir Algernon Heber-Percy, retired after 22 years as the Queen’s representative for Shropshire.

Mrs Turner is the first female Lord-Lieutenant in Shropshire.

Mrs Turner said: “I am extremely delighted to lend my support to the Friends and become part of the team.

"I have been so impressed by all the work the Friends do, they manage to achieve more than I would have ever have believed possible."

Victoria Sudgen, charity director, said she was delighted to have the support of such a dedicated team of skilled trustees.

She added: "We continue to fundraise, provide services, finance equipment and facilities around the hospital working to improve the experience of patients whenever we can.”