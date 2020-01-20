Telford watchdog calls for views on health and social care services

Healthwatch Telford & Wrekin gathers the views and experiences of patients, service users, carers and the public about services.

It includes hospitals, GPs, mental health services, community health services, pharmacists, opticians, residential care and children’s services.

The feedback is then shared with those who have the power to make change happen.

Last year more than 576 people spoke to the group about their experiences and more people are being encouraged to air their views as part of the campaign #SpeakUp2020.

Healthwatch Telford & Wrekin says the most important issues identified in the borough are GP, social care and hospital services.

Healthwatch England, the national champion for health and social care, has also revealed the top issue people across the country are talking to Healthwatch about.

As well as a greater focus on peer support, people want the NHS and social care to better understand what children and young people want and need from health services.

Mental health and social care have also been identified as top priorities for the fourth year in a row.

Sir Robert Francis, chair of Healthwatch England, said: “Good leadership involves listening and then acting on what is heard.

"Listening to people’s experiences and understanding what they want to see done differently often provides practical solutions that help hospitals, GP surgeries and care services better manage the increasing demands being placed on them.

“At Healthwatch this is what we do.

"We take the time to listen, and encourage others, especially leaders, across health and care to do the same.

"This builds vital insight and understanding that helps services make the right changes.

“Over the next year we are set to see a wealth of insight gathered by our network on a whole host of issues.

"In mental health in particular it will be good to see how the big commitments made by the NHS are translating into action on the ground.

"And in social care, we will look to put the views of people at the very centre of the debate on how we fix the challenges facing the sector.

“It’s been great to see so many people coming forward and sharing their ideas with us over the last 12 months.

"In 2020 I want to see this grow even further, with as many people as possible speaking up.”

To get in touch with Healthwatch Telford & Wrekin, call 01952 739540 or email telford.admin@healthwatchtelfordandwrekin.co.uk

People can also complete a survey online at healthwatch.co.uk/speak-2020