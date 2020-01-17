Care for carers: Drop-in support service launches at Shropshire hospital

The Let’s Talk Local drop-in support sessions take place every Thursday afternoon, between 1pm and 3pm, in the main entrance at The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital (RJAH), at Gobowen, near Oswestry.

Carers who attend one of the drop-ins will be able to find out about the resources available to them, and identify ways they can be supported within the community.

Information and resources will be available on a variety of topics, including emergency respite, practical support, befriending, peer support and much more.

Paula Jones, social care practitioner from Shropshire Council, who will be on hand at the weekly sessions, said: “Many people do not identify themselves as being a carer, they see it simply as being part of being a family member, spouse, partner, friend or neighbour.

“It’s important that people recognise that helping to look after someone who could not manage otherwise, is caring, and by identifying themselves as a carer earlier, gives them the opportunity to find out about the support available to them.

Huge difference

“Many informal carers are not aware of what sort of help is there for them and what a huge difference it could make to their lives.”

Nicki Bellinger, assistant director of nursing at RJAH, said: “We are pleased that Paula is here on a weekly basis, providing carers with the information they need.

"Carers need support and caring for too and this weekly drop-in session will ensure that they are given the assistance they need, as well as the signposting and resources.

“Caring for carers ensures that our patients are cared for too, when they leave us – that’s another reason why this service is so important.”

The drop-in runs alongside the outreach support sessions, also held at the hospital every Thursday, for military personnel, veterans and their families.

For further details about the drop-in sessions for carers, contact Paula on paula.j.jones@shropshire.gov.uk

For more information about how the Let’s Talk Local service can support people to maintain their independence and wellbeing in the community, visit shropshire.gov.uk/lets-talk-local or call First Point of Contact on 0345 678 9044.