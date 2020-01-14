Family of woman killed in crash sponsors new blood bike in her memory

The third vehicle to enter the fleet of Blood Bikes Wales in Wrexham and Mid Wales, named Chloe Lou, is a couple of weeks away from being ready to use and has been named after Chloe Louise Farrell.

The 22-year-old died after the tractor she was driving hit a boat and overturned while at The Warren holiday park in Abersoch in 2017.

Hugh Jackson is one of the 37 riders in Wrexham who will use the vehicle once its final service has taken place.

Volunteer blood bike rider Hugh Jackson, from Wrexham, with the bike named Chloe Lou

"As we're a charity we have to raise everything ourselves and these kind donations are an excellent way of us being able to continue the work we do," he said.

"Our bikes cover such a huge mileage and when they get up to 30,000 to 40,000 miles they have to be replaced.

"We had our first bike given to us about four-and-a-half years ago and in all the blood bike groups there are bikes named after those who have passed away.

"It's amazing this has been given to us. We are still a relatively unknown group so this is such a great help to us and we're very grateful."

Inspired

Chris Jones, area representative for the charity, said the newest addition means there will always be a bike available to assist the NHS in the area.

He said: "This will help the work we do for the NHS so much – we now have a third bike on the road in Wrexham which will really ease the burden.

"We will virtually always guarantee to have a bike available. It'll reduce the mileage and maintenance on our other bikes, one of which we've had since May and has already done about 25,000 miles."

Chris added the sponsorship came after Chloe's stepfather attended a presentation on the work of the blood bikes.

"A corporate event organised by the former mayor of Wrexham, Andy Williams, was attended by David Thornley, of Thornley Leisure," he said.

"The story of what we do inspired him and he decided he was going to purchase a new bike for us.

"It was named Chloe Lou after his wife's daughter who very sadly passed away.

"It's already done a couple of small jobs but it just needs the big plate fitted on the back to carry the hospital boxes before it goes straight into use in a couple of weeks."