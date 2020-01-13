Views sought on single CCG plan for Shropshire

At the moment there are two clinical commissioning groups – one responsible for Telford and Wrekin and the other for the rest of Shropshire.

Health commissioners are hoping to replace the two organisations with a new group which would cover the whole of the county.

They had hoped it would happen in April, but their application was turned down last year.

Health bosses are now working towards putting forward a revised application by the end of April.

A series of pop-up events have been organised so people can find out more about the proposals and give feedback.

Each pop-up runs between 10am and noon, with no appointment necessary.

The first session will be held at the Park Lane Centre, Telford, on January 29.

The following day there will be two pop-up events at Oswestry Library and Tesco Extra, Wrekin Retail Park, Arleston.

There will be two sessions on January 31 at Meeting Point House, Telford, and Whitchurch Library.

This will be followed by pop-up events at Darwin Shopping Centre, Shrewsbury, on February 3 and Ludlow Library on February 7.

David Evans, joint accountable officer for Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin CCGs, said: “These pop-up events will provide a great opportunity for us to find out the views of our residents, to have a chat about the proposals and to discuss why we think they provide the best route forwards.

“We are faced with big challenges in Shropshire, such as a rapidly growing elderly population as well as significant deprivation in areas of the county which means we need to be able to respond in the best possible way to these changing needs.

“I would like to urge everyone to come along to one of our events to find out more about the proposals and to ask any questions.

"There is no appointment necessary and you can come along at any time between 10am and noon.”

Dr Julian Povey, chair of Shropshire CCG, said the proposal was about the way the two CCGs work operationally, so there will be little impact on patients.

Dr Jo Leahy, chair of Telford and Wrekin CCG, added: “We believe a brand new organisation could provide a number of benefits for local people by streamlining and removing duplication which will lead to improvements in providing services.”

The CCGs hope the new organisation will form in April 2021.

It comes as Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin CCGs need to make cuts of 20 per cent to running costs to save £1.2 million.

Health bosses say the creation of a single body is to support the ambition of the NHS Long Term Plan, however the proposals have been met with controversy.