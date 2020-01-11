Menu

MP Philip Dunne welcomes funding for digital prescriptions in Shropshire

By Aimee Jones | Ludlow | Health | Published:

Ludlow MP Philip Dunne has welcomed government funding to introduce digital prescriptions.

Shropshire Community Health NHS Trust will receive £790,000 to move away from handwritten prescriptions to safer, more efficient digital systems.

Mr Dunne, a former health minister, said: "This further investment of £790,000 in our NHS in Shropshire is good news for staff and patients.

"Evidence shows digital prescribing is safer and more effective. So this funding will help staff at Shropshire Community Health NHS Trust deliver the best quality care in the timeliest manner."

It is part of a government drive to give healthcare professionals access to modern systems to save them valuable time in delivering care.

Digital prescriptions can improve patient safety and treatment by reducing potentially dangerous medication errors by 30 per cent.

The funding is part of the NHS Long Term Plan commitment to introduce digital prescribing to all NHS providers.

