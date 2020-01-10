64 per cent of Shropshire women diagnosed late for ovarian cancer

Figures for Shropshire’s Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) have revealed 64 per cent of women are currently being diagnosed late, in stage three of four cancer.

The disease is often branded the silent killer because it kills almost 90 per cent of women, who are told their cancer is stage four. Analysis of data from health groups across the UK showed women were twice as likely to receive a diagnosis in some areas.

Statistics showed nearby Wolverhampton was one of the worst affected areas, with 73 per cent being diagnosed late. Figures for Dudley CCG revealed 68 per cent were diagnosed late, in Stafford and Surrounds CCG it was 66 per cent, while in Cannock Chase and Walsall CCGs the figure reached 65 per cent.

Just over half of women – 56 per cent – were diagnosed late at Sandwell and West Birmingham CCG.

The Government has set a target that 75 per cent of all cancers should be diagnosed at an early stage by 2028. Four best performing health groups, all in London, had diagnoses between 61 and 62 per cent early, at stage one or two.

Annwen Jones, of Target Ovarian Cancer, said: “There are differences in ovarian cancer early stage diagnosis across England.”

“This can be due to a range of factors including how promptly women go to their GP and are referred for tests and how long it takes to carry these out.”

“In some areas there is also a lot of data missing, meaning we can’t be sure what the actual level of early diagnoses is.

“We would like this to be further explored so that we can end these variations in early diagnosis.”

On average, only 33 per cent of women between 2015 and 2017 were diagnosed at stages one or two, when the cancer is most treatable and chances of long-term survival are highest.