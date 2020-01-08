Diabetes prevention referrals below target

A report, due to go before the area’s NHS Clinical Commission Group next week, says Stirchley Medical Practice have taken a direct approach, with a staff member calling patients and encouraging them to attend.

CCG Practice Forum chairman Ian Chan says this has been “very effective”, but adds that a new digital enrolment method and educational material for doctors and nurses is on the way too.

Dr Chan writes that the Telford and Wrekin CCG Practice Forum received an update from Primary Care Quality Lead Jane Sullivan about the National Diabetes Prevention Programme. A joint project by NHS England, Public Health England and Diabetes UK, it aims to identify those at high risk of developing type-two diabetes and steer them towards preventative help.

“Practice referrals are well below target for 2019-20 and NHSE/I [NHS England and NHS Improvement] will be re-procuring the programme, to include a digital option, from April 2020,” Dr Chan writes.

“Discussion revealed that booking places on the programme has been an issue for some practices but that Stirchley Medical Practice has a designated member of the administration team who call patients on the phone to encourage them to book and attend the programme. This has worked very effectively.

“The Royal College of General Practitioners has developed an electronic learning platform about the programme for GPs and practice nurses.”

Telford and Wrekin CCG’s governance board will discuss the report, which summarises the Practice Forum’s November 19 meeting, when it meets in Telford on Tuesday, January 14.

In it, Dr Chan also writes that the forum was also updated on the CCG’s Telford Health Hearts programme, which was launched on Valentine’s Day 2019.

Members heard that 2,500 are now on statins and the percentage receiving a “high-intensity” drug within the class had risen from 51 per cent to 70 per cent, he adds.

“Savings from the resulting decrease in emergency admissions so far are £52,000,” Dr Chan writes.

“The next area of focus will be hypertension and atrial fibrillation.”