Shropshire people challenged to walk 10,000 steps a day to fund cancer research

Figures have shown more than a quarter of people in the region get very little daily exercise and so the charity is appealing to those who feel they had a few too many mince pies and Christmas pudding to sign up to Walk All Over Cancer and get sponsored to walk 10,000 every day in March.

In the West Midlands and Shropshire, more than a quarter (28 per cent) of people are getting less than 30 minutes of physical activity a week.

Paula Young, Cancer Research UK’s spokesperson for Shropshire, said: "For many of us, the start of a new year is a great time to commit to be a bit more active.

"If you are still thinking about a New Year’s resolution for 2020, why not visit our website and sign up now to Walk All Over Cancer.

"Not only will taking on the challenge help raise money, it has health benefits as well.

Colleagues

"Moderate exercise can help build stamina, burn calories and keep a healthy body weight, which reduces the risk of 13 different types of cancer."

Participants can tackle the Walk All Over Cancer challenge in their own way, taking part on their own or asking family, friends and colleagues to join them.

Advertising

Paula added: "10,000 steps is equal to about five miles, based on the average person’s strides. That’s quite a challenge for many people. But adopting small changes that you can stick to – from walking to work or taking the stairs instead of the lift – will help make the goal feel achievable.

"Keeping check on the number of steps taken each day is a great way to boost motivation and a sense of achievement. It’s easy to do, with many smartphone apps, pedometers and wearable activity trackers."

To sign up and receive a fundraising pack, with tips and ideas to help with the challenge, visit cruk.org/walkallover