Telford woman launches menopause clinic

Kerry Sheldon-Jones said she struggled to get out of bed crippled with exhaustion and couldn’t face going to work as her confidence was sapped by mood swings, insomnia, depression and anxiety as her body processed the changes in her hormones.

“I felt like my life was literally slipping away from me with all the joy taken out of the things that would usually bring me great happiness such as being outside and active with the people I care about, feeling confident at work, feeling good about my appearance,” she said.

“It felt like it was all being taken away from me and I started to feel like a shadow of my former self. The worst thing was that I just couldn’t seem to get the help I needed and the options open to me were so limited.”

Kerry, from Telford, heard about a clinic in London which was treating the symptoms of menopause with Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy (BHRT) - plant-based sterols and natural compounds which identically match hormones in the body.

“I remember thinking I would never be able to get on that train that day as I had almost reached the stage where I rarely travelled further than the local grocery store, but I knew I had to as I just couldn’t go on the way I was going,” she added.

That day Kerry found what she has since described as her own "tailored cure”.

“The problem was I couldn’t find the same treatment anywhere in the Midlands at that time and certainly not in Shropshire," she added.

"Just from talking to friends I knew other women were going through exactly what I was going through.

"After signing up for bio-identical hormone therapy I got my life back. My energy levels returned, I was sleeping again and just feeling like myself again - the person I knew was there all along and just needed the right kind of help to meet myself again. I wanted that for other women.”

Kerry was part of the team which launched Equilibrium, which now has clinics running across the Midlands specialising in hormone rebalance including BHRT.

The team includes two doctors with more than 40 years of experience between them and other women who have also suffered because of hormone-imbalance and can speak from first-hand experience about what has worked for them.

“By taking a holistic approach, our specialist GMC registered doctors provide patients with a greater understanding, knowledge and choice to address the debilitating symptoms associated with hormone imbalance that may arise from a number of conditions," explained Kerry.

While the clinics treat a great deal of women suffering from the symptoms of the menopause they also help men with a variety of hormone-related conditions and younger women also in need of help to address issues with hormone imbalance.

Equilibrium clinics are held in Shrewsbury, Shifnal, Bromsgrove and Denbighshire.

