Alternative arrangements in place during medical centre closure

Four Crosses closed this week and will remain shut until March 9 while building works are carried out, including the installation of three new GP consulting rooms, a phlebotomy and treatment room, and an expanded waiting area.

Dr Sarah Breese, GP partner with Llanfyllin Group Practice and lead GP for the project said: "From January 2 to March 9, face-to-face appointments will be available from our surgeries in Llanfyllin and Llanrhaeadr through our usual clinical triage pathway. We would encourage all patients to use the clinical triage service.

"Patients not requiring urgent appointments are spoken to by a senior nurse within 24 to 48hrs. The nurse can arrange investigations prior to a GP appointment to ensure the GP has all the necessary information for that appointment.

"More importantly patients will be seen at an appropriate time, generally with the GP of their choice and in some cases the nurse will arrange an appointment within a few days if clinically necessary or can arrange a referral or prescription on that day which saves patient time.

"This redevelopment will significantly improve the facilities we are able to offer in Four Crosses, and we apologise that this requires a temporary closure whilst building work takes place."

Repeat prescriptions can be collected from Premier Store (RJ&JE Lewis) petrol filling station in Llandrinio during the nine-week closure.