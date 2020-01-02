Telford children's ward strikes gold thanks to its care and compassion

The children’s ward at Princess Royal Hospital (PRH) has achieved gold status as part of the Exemplar Ward programme at The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH), which runs both the PRH and the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.

Patient experience is at the heart of exemplar – which awards silver, gold and diamond to participating wards at SaTH.

Wards must show strong leadership to inspire their entire team to make changes in areas including care and compassion, infection control, documentation and communication in order to improve a patient’s journey through their ward.

Children’s ward manager Jennie Probert said: “I am really, really proud of everyone for achieving gold status. This really was a big team effort.”

Jennie, who took up the role of ward manager in August, when the exemplar process was already under way, added: “For me, it has highlighted what a great team we have and how we all pull together.

“Our standards are really high, so to get this recognition is fantastic.”

Sister Beckie Nock, who oversaw much of the work undertaken by the ward, said: “The exemplar programme has been really useful. It helped us look at things through fresh eyes and from a different perspective, which has definitely helped us drive up standards even further.”

Paula Clark, chief executive at SaTH, who presented the ward with their award, said: “This is a fantastic achievement by the whole team. They are an excellent example of a caring and compassionate team, who work hard for the benefit of their patients.”