The teenager who took Shropshire Council to court... and won

Suffering sight loss from the age of 11 and other health conditions from the age of seven, Amy Bishop from Weston Lullingfields, near Baschurch, has been fighting a battle most of her childhood.

Now aged 17, Amy spoke of her inspiring and shocking journey to secure a place at the Royal National College for the Blind in Hereford, which included facing Shropshire Council in a special educational needs tribunal to prove she needed a funded place at the college.

“The council told me that they would not fund my space at college the same day the hospital told me my condition was incurable,” Amy said.

“That was in March 2018. It was a horrible time and it took a massive toll on me.

“Shropshire Council said they would not pay for anything basically, my place there, accommodation costs and things. It was very intimidating.

“We had to pay for a solicitor which cost an awful lot of money.

“It has been tiring for mom and dad, having to fit in my tribunal and looking after my nine year-old brother, Oliver, who has autism.”

Amy, who has a neurological condition that causes sight loss and chronic pain, was awarded with Inspirational Young Person of the Year at the Guide Dogs Charity awards in November.

She was completing her GCSE exams while representing herself in the tribunal, but said the stress was worth it because she is now learning braille, how to walk with a cane and enjoying being independent at college.

Amy added: “It was really hard being at the tribunal. I had to go through a lot of personal details and it was very hard to hear other people talking about me.

“It was very scary and it was the unexpected that was the worst thing. Ultimately, it is my future and they are setting me up for the rest of my life and how I will become independent.

“It was almost like they had my future in their hands.”

Amy’s mother, Kate Bishop, said the council’s policy is that every child in England has to be provided with an adequate education and they had to prove in the tribunal that Amy’s previous school was not providing this.

“We just wanted to make sure she had the best,” Kate said. “A good education is the basic thing they need as young people.

“We have sold everything and rented and did everything we could so she has got a life. It costs us in excess of £15,000.

“Amy is doing her A levels now and is learning braille so she has a working medium and will be able to go into the workplace.”

Amy hopes to go into social policy in the future as she believes she has the experience to write policies that will help people.

“People throughout my education have always told me I am not capable of achieving anything,” she said.

“I was told I would never pass my GCSEs. It makes you work harder for it and want to prove them wrong.

“I want to make change happen, to give people a voice, especially those who are vulnerable.

“I am loving being at college, making friends and just being a teenager really.”

Karen Bradshaw, Shropshire Council’s director of children’s services, said: “Whilst the council does not comment on individual cases, we are delighted to hear that Amy has received recognition and would extend our congratulations to her on this achievement.”