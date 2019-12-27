Former Telford College lecturer died of natural causes, coroner rules

Stuart Taylor, 67, died on August 30, 2018, at the town’s Princess Royal Hospital (PRH) after initially falling ill while holidaying with family in Yorkshire.

A two-day inquest which opened on December 3 heard that Mr Taylor's wife, Amanda Jenkins, called 999 on August 25 after he began complaining of chest pains and indigestion-like symptoms.

Paramedics arrived shortly after and carried out a number of tests on Mr Taylor, and he was diagnosed with a gastric bug.

The family returned home to Telford a day early on the Thursday evening and Mr Taylor collapsed on the bathroom floor. He was taken by ambulance to the PRH where he was confirmed dead.

At the inquest the family questioned whether he would have survived had he been taken to hospital in the area and been correctly diagnosed.

The hearing was adjourned on December 4 for final submissions and for John Ellery, senior corner for Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin, to consider his conclusion.

Mr Ellery returned a conclusion of natural causes.

He said: "The deceased had been on holiday with his wife and family in Yorkshire. On August 25, while there, he had an episode of chest pain. An ambulance was called, paramedics attended and carried out checks. He was not admitted to hospital.

"The deceased’s wife later took him to see a local GP on August 28. On August 30 the deceased, his wife and family returned home. Shortly after arriving home the deceased collapsed on the bathroom floor.

"An ambulance was called and the deceased conveyed to the Princess Royal Hospital, Telford where sadly he died."

At the inquest Mrs Jenkins said the family have been left shocked and devastated by Mr Taylor's death, and said it has left a huge hole in their lives.