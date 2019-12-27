Appeal to check on Shropshire's vulnerable

The call comes as new provisional figures from the Office for National Statistics reveal 23,200 excess winter deaths were recorded in the UK during 2018/19.

People living in rural parts of the county are more likely to struggle to keep warm during the winter season because their houses tend to be older and less well insulated, making them harder to heat effectively.

According to the statistical digest of Rural England Data, more than 2.3 million people living in rural areas are over 65 and are often at greater risk of developing health problems, such as respiratory conditions, which are made worse by cold temperatures.

It is estimated that 51 per cent of adults over 75 years old in the UK currently live alone and might not be getting the support they need to keep warm this winter.

In response OFTEC, which represents the oil heating industry, is urging everyone to check up on family members and those that could be most at risk during the colder months and has shared things to look out for that could potentially save a life.

The organisation recommends rooms are heated to 21C and residents check to ensure their heating systems are working correctly.

Members of the public using oil or gas should also check to make sure there is sufficient fuel to last through winter and make sure boilers have been recently serviced by an OFTEC of GasSafe-registered technician.

Malcolm Farrow, from OFTEC, commented: “This time of year can be a real struggle for many people across Shropshire, especially during the expensive festive period. As a result, some households resort to turning down their heating to save money.

“It is more important than ever that we look out for our relatives, friends and most vulnerable neighbours to check they are keeping warm and their heating system is working correctly. A quick visit or phone call over the festive period could be a lifesaving gift.”