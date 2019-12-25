Shropshire wife on why you should accept dementia help

Sandra Foxcroft and her husband Arthur have been attending the Dawley Dementia Support Group for just over a year, continuing to attend even after moving to Newport.

The group is run by Age UK Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, which has similar groups across the county offering activities for those with a diagnosis of dementia and respite for carers.

Sandra, 81, only recently retired from her job on the checkout at Asda, Donnington, and Arthur, 85, was a gardener until two years ago. The couple have two children and five grandchildren.

Arthur developed dementia at the age of 80 and Sandra finds the support at the group a real help.

“We’ve both really enjoyed getting to know people," she said.

"It’s good for Arthur to get out and about.

"You find the same people will come along each time.

"You make friends and feel relaxed and in good company after two or three visits.”

Sandra knows it can be hard for people to open up about a loved one developing dementia.

Arthur and Sandra Foxcroft with support worker Gina at one of the groups.

She added: “We need to talk more about dementia and Alzheimer’s because it’s quite an invisible illness.

"If you look around the room at this support group, you can’t actually tell who has dementia and who hasn’t."

The groups are run by experienced staff and volunteers, who welcome those with memory problems or dementia, and their family, friends and carers.

Pam Bridger, who works in admin support at Age UK Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, volunteers at the group. She said: “I enjoy meeting people and doing crafts with them – you find that people with dementia or memory difficulties really enjoy the process.

"It’s very absorbing and you have something to show at the end of every session."

Age UK STW offers a wide range of dementia support services.

Gina Shirley, Day Services Support Officer, helps plan and facilitate activities. She said: "The aim across all our dementia support services is to provide high quality activities by trained providers in a relaxed and friendly setting.

"We put on a range of activities for people to join in, helping people feel supported and welcome, and are happy to help you and your family if you feel you may need us.

"We have room for more people to benefit from our services, so if you know anyone who is struggling do get in touch.”