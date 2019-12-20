Minor injury units in Shropshire open over Christmas period

Shropshire Community Health NHS Trust runs MIUs in Bridgnorth, Ludlow, Oswestry and Whitchurch, which are staffed by experienced nurses.

People have been urged to only use the county's A&Es for life-threatening and critical emergencies.

The MIUs at Bridgnorth, Ludlow and Oswestry are open as normal throughout the Christmas period.

The Whitchurch MIU is usually open Monday to Friday between 9am and 5pm, but is also closed on the Bank Holidays over Christmas.

Mandee Worrall, divisional manager of community hospitals and outpatient services, said: “MIUs can offer help with a whole range of injuries, including cuts and lacerations, bites, foreign bodies in the eyes, nose and ears, wound infections, assessment of fractures, minor head injuries and burns.

“It has been well reported that Shropshire’s A&Es have been under a lot of pressure in recent days.

"If you have a problem that could be treated at one of our minor injury units, then it would make sense to use these – they can look after you and get you on your way without a potentially long wait.”

People in Mid Wales can find MIUs in Welshpool and Newtown.

They may treat patients quicker than A&E for minor injuries.

Pharmacies can also offer advice on common problems such as coughs, colds, aches and pains and can also help you decide whether you need to see a doctor.

GP surgeries and walk-in centres can also provide general medical advice and care.

For details about minor injuries units in Shropshire, including usual opening hours, visit the Shropshire Community Health NHS Trust website at shropscommunityhealth.nhs.uk/miu