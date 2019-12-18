Youth and adult care services to merge in Bridgnorth

Shropshire Council cabinet members approved the proposals, which would co-locate the services in a purpose-built facility down Innage Lane, at a cabinet meeting behind closed doors on Monday.

The move will see both the youth and early help services and the adult care service, known as Innage Lane Day Services, based in the same building.

They are currently delivered in separate buildings about 500 metres apart. The plans come after the council announced it will make cuts across all services in efforts to find £14 million in savings.

Under the plans, a new facility will be constructed on the site of the current Youth Centre, which has been deemed unsuitable for future investment.

The proposals will also look at selling off a section of land at the current Youth Centre site to create additional accommodation.

The proposals state: "This opportunity also has the scope to deliver additional capacity in the form of supported living accommodation at both the youth centre site and potentially at the current day services site as well as providing additional general needs housing in Bridgnorth.

"The Youth Centre building currently has limited use, mainly during evenings for youth activities but has been utilised more recently as an early help family hub to reflect the provision of additional children related services and space for partners.

"It has significant outside space which is currently underutilised."

Councillor Dean Carroll, portfolio holder for adult social services, said: "The report was approved with no problems found and we believe it's a sensible way forward.

"For adult day services, moving from what is effectively just a house into a purpose-built facility will be a very positive step.

"There is potential as well for a small amount of supported living accommodation, so all in all it's a positive move."

The plans also state youth and adult services will have a temporary home while the purpose-built facility is created.

They add: "The disposal of the Innage Lane Youth Centre site could provide funding to contribute towards the cost of the new facility but the centre at Innage Lane can only be disposed of once the new facility is open to ensure continuity of service provision.

"The proposal aims to release the value in the former youth centre site and to develop a strategy that supports innovation in the delivery of services in the future."